Passage of personalized pricing ban in New York

Shafaqna English– Lawmakers in New York passed a bill on Thursday(4 Jun 2026) that bans businesses from setting personalized prices for consumers using their personal data. This is the strongest move by any state against such practices.

Upon signature by Governor Kathy Hochul, the One Fair Price Act would make it illegal for companies to use data that can be traced to a person or their device—like browsing history, income, and real-time location—for setting prices.

Reductions for elderly people, educators, and other particular groups, along with discounts provided through loyalty programs, would remain permitted.

Under the law, firms would also have to inform consumers when they employ automatically fluctuating algorithm-driven prices, which is often called “dynamic pricing.”

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com