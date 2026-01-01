NBA: Knicks also secured win in Game 2

Shafaqna English– Brunson’s fourth-quarter offense drove New York to its first win of the NBA Finals, and his fifth steal set up the team’s victory in Game 2.

All of a sudden, the Knicks, who were considered underdogs, are now just two wins away from claiming their first NBA title since 1973.

Although Brunson and the Knicks have no plans for championship parades just yet, they put the San Antonio Spurs in a deep deficit with a 105-104 win on Friday(5 Jun 2026) night, giving them a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

Source: Reuters

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