Lennart Karl loses World Cup due to injury

Shafaqna English– According to Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, attacking midfielder Lennart Karl will not be able to play in the World Cup because he tore a muscle during training ahead of Saturday’s(6 Jun 2026) friendly match with the United States.

The 18-year-old sustained a tear of a muscle bundle in his left thigh during Friday’s(5 Jun 2026) practice session in Chicago and was transported to a hospital. Assan Ouedraogo will take his spot.

Nagelsmann expressed deep regret for Lenny, stating that his carefree attitude, creativity, speed, and character made him an ideal fit for the team.

Source: Reuters

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