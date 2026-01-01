Messi on the road to recovery from injury

Shafaqna English– Lionel Scaloni said on Friday(5 Jun 2026) that Messi is recovering nicely from a recent muscle issue and could take part in Argentina’s final pre-World Cup friendly matches.

Ten days ago, the 38-year-old Messi sustained a muscle strain while playing for Inter Miami in a 6-4 MLS victory over the Philadelphia Union, which sparked worries about his readiness for the World Cup.

Argentina, the defending world champions, will take on Honduras in Texas on Saturday(6 Jun 2026), and then face Iceland in Alabama on Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) in their last two friendlies before the World Cup.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com