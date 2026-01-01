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Cave lion chronicle of the Ice Age

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Shafaqna English– One of the largest cats in history, the cave lion wandered a vast stretch of land spanning from Western Europe across Siberia and into North America. It preyed on large animals—and perhaps even people—before vanishing around the end of the Ice Age.

New genetic research sheds light on what made this giant cat distinct and how it differed from the modern lion, its smaller relative, although the two species occasionally interbred. The cave lion, scientifically known as Panthera spelaea, went extinct around 14,000 years ago.

The scientists compared the genomes of 12 cave lions that lived between 17,000 and 148,000 years ago in locations including Russia, Austria, and Canada’s Yukon region, against the genomes of 20 modern lions.

Source: Reuters

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