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Amazing insect discoveries in Angola’s plateau region

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Shafaqna English– A conservation organization announced on Wednesday(3 Jun 2026) that during a February expedition to Angola’s Lisima plateau, wildlife specialists discovered eight previously unknown dragonfly species, three new types of grasshoppers, and roughly 60 brightly colored butterflies and moths.

The expedition known as the Wilderness Project visited the waterways flowing across the plateau, which are the sources for four of Africa’s largest rivers: the Congo, Okavango, Zambezi, and Cuanza.

Among the newly discovered species were an armored, predatory cricket; a previously undocumented type of copper-colored caterpillar along with its adult butterfly; and a crowned crab spider that glows under ultraviolet light.

Source: Reuters

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