Pope Leo: Emphasis on hearing world’s cries for peace

Shafaqna English– In a powerful address launching his one-week visit to Spain on Saturday(6 Jun 2026), Pope Leo encouraged world leaders not to use “sterile simplifications” to divide their voters for the sake of popularity, and urged them to listen to the global demand for peace.

Having drawn the ire of President Donald Trump by criticizing his anti-immigration stance and the Iran conflict, Pope Leo will meet homeless individuals in Madrid and migrants in the Canary Islands during his visit. He has expressed hope that his trip will set an example for the world about respecting “every human being.”

Speaking at the Royal Palace in Madrid in front of King Felipe VI, Leo stated that the temptation to win popularity by fueling polarization has only increased, not decreased, while human dignity continues to be violated.

Source: Reuters

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