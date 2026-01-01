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Launch of annual airlines summit in Brazil

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Shafaqna English– On Saturday(6 Jun 2026), airline leaders from around the world will kick off their annual meeting in Rio de Janeiro, confronting a more difficult challenge to the industry’s recovery from the pandemic. The war in Iran is raising fuel prices and disrupting airspace, even as carriers attempt to offset the impact through higher ticket prices and reduced capacity.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) holds its annual meeting from June 6 to 8 at a time when the fuel price shock is coinciding with another issue that airlines cannot resolve quickly: a lack of new planes.

Source: Reuters

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