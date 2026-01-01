Artificial intelligence to play a major role throughout FIFA World Cup 2026

Shafaqna English-‌ The 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be the largest tournament in football history, but artificial intelligence will also play a major role throughout the tournament.

From smart match balls and artificial intelligence to robot security dogs and enhanced offside detection, FIFA is introducing a range of innovations designed to improve decision-making, security and the overall fan experience.

Smart Match Balls

The official World Cup match ball, Trionda, is equipped with a sensor chip that tracks its movement in real time. The technology collects data 500 times per second, providing officials with precise information about the ball’s position and movement.

FIFA says the system will support video assistant referees (VAR), particularly in offside situations and other key match decisions.

AI-Powered Player Tracking

Artificial intelligence will play a major role throughout the tournament. Players will be digitally scanned to create detailed 3D avatars that can help officials track movements more accurately during matches.

The technology is expected to improve semi-automated offside decisions while also allowing broadcasters to present offside reviews in a more realistic and engaging format for fans.

Referee Body Camera

For the first time at a World Cup, referees will wear body cameras throughout all 104 matches. The footage will provide viewers with a unique pitch-level perspective, offering insights into the speed and intensity of the game from an official’s viewpoint.

Robot Dogs for Security

In Mexico, one of the tournament’s host nations, robotic “dog” units will be deployed as part of security operations around selected venues.

The four-legged robots are equipped with cameras and can enter potentially dangerous areas, transmitting live video to security personnel before officers move in. Officials say the technology is intended to improve safety and reduce risks for law enforcement personnel.

Enhanced Offside Technology

FIFA has also upgraded its semi-automated offside system to speed up decision-making.

The new technology will send real-time audio alerts directly to match officials when clear offside situations are detected, helping reduce delays and unnecessary passages of play.

FIFA hopes the system will improve accuracy while minimizing frustration for players and fans.

Mandatory Hydration Breaks

Player welfare is also receiving increased attention. Every World Cup match will include a three-minute hydration break in each half, regardless of weather conditions or stadium location.

Tournament organizers say the measure is designed to help players maintain peak performance during what is expected to be a demanding 39-day competition.

As football’s biggest event embraces new technology, World Cup 2026 promises to deliver a blend of tradition and innovation unlike any previous edition of the tournament.

Sources: Ariana News

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