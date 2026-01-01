Special Salutation (Salawat) of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) + [Video & Audio]

Shafaqna English- The 20th of Dhu al-Hijjah marks the birth anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS). One of the ways believers seek intercession through the Imams (AS) and express their devotion is by reciting the special salutations (Salawat) dedicated to them.

On this occasion, we present the Special Salutation of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) for our audience to listen to and recite.

اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ ٱلأَمِينِ ٱلْمُؤْتَمَنِ

allahumma salli `ala al-amini almu’tamani

O Allah, (please) send blessings upon the honest and trusted

مُوسَىٰ بْنِ جَعْفَرٍ

musa bni ja`farin

Musa the son of Ja`far,

ٱلْبَرِّ ٱلْوَفِيِّ

albarri alwafiyyi

the dutiful, the faithful,

ٱلطَّاهِرِ ٱلزَّكِيِّ

alttahiri alzzakiyyi

the pure, the bright,

ٱلنُّورِ ٱلْمُبِينِ

alnnuri almubini

the clear light,

ٱلْمُجْتَهِدِ ٱلْمُحْتَسِبِ

almujtahidi almuhtasibi

the striver, the seeker of Your rewards,

ٱلصَّابِرِ عَلَىٰ ٱلأَذَىٰ فِيكَ

alssabiri `ala al-adha fika

and the bearer of harm for Your sake.

اَللَّهُمَّ وَكَمَا بَلَّغَ عَنْ آبَائِهِ

allahumma wa kama ballagha `an aba’ihi

O Allah, as he conveyed on the authority of his fathers

مَا ٱسْتُوْدِعَ مِنْ أَمْرِكَ وَنَهْيِكَ

ma istudi`a min amrika wa nahyika

all Your orders and prohibitions that were deposited with him,

وَحَمَلَ عَلَىٰ ٱلْمَحَجَّةَ

wa hamala `ala almahajjati

directed (people) to the clear course,

وَكَابَدَ أَهْلَ ٱلْعِزَّةِ وَٱلشِّدَّةِ

wa kabada ahla al`izzati walshshiddati

and had to encounter the people of authority and persecution

فِيمَا كَانَ يَلْقَىٰ مِنْ جُهَّالِ قَوْمِهِ

fima kana yalqa min juhhali qawmihi

while he was facing troubles from the ignorant people,

رَبِّ فَصَلِّ عَلَيْهِ

rabbi fasalli `alayhi

so, O Lord, bless him

أَفْضَلَ وَأَكْمَلَ

afdala wa akmala

with the most favorite and most perfect

مَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَىٰ أَحَدٍ

ma sallayta `ala ahadin

blessings that You have ever conferred

مِمَّنْ أَطَاعَكَ وَنَصَحَ لِعِبَادِكَ

mimman ata`aka wa nasaha li`ibadika

upon any one who obeyed You and wished well for Your servants.

إِنَّكَ غَفوُرٌ رَحِيمٌ

innaka ghafurun rahimun

You are verily All-forgiving, All-merciful.

Source: Duas.org

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