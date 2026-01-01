Special Salutation (Salawat) of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) + [Video & Audio]

Shafaqna English- The 20th of Dhu al-Hijjah marks the birth anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS). One of the ways believers seek intercession through the Imams (AS) and express their devotion is by reciting the special salutations (Salawat) dedicated to them.
On this occasion, we present the Special Salutation of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) for our audience to listen to and recite.
اَللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَىٰ ٱلأَمِينِ ٱلْمُؤْتَمَنِ
allahumma salli `ala al-amini almu’tamani
O Allah, (please) send blessings upon the honest and trusted
مُوسَىٰ بْنِ جَعْفَرٍ
musa bni ja`farin
Musa the son of Ja`far,
ٱلْبَرِّ ٱلْوَفِيِّ
albarri alwafiyyi
the dutiful, the faithful,
ٱلطَّاهِرِ ٱلزَّكِيِّ
alttahiri alzzakiyyi
the pure, the bright,
ٱلنُّورِ ٱلْمُبِينِ
alnnuri almubini
the clear light,
ٱلْمُجْتَهِدِ ٱلْمُحْتَسِبِ
almujtahidi almuhtasibi
the striver, the seeker of Your rewards,
ٱلصَّابِرِ عَلَىٰ ٱلأَذَىٰ فِيكَ
alssabiri `ala al-adha fika
and the bearer of harm for Your sake.
اَللَّهُمَّ وَكَمَا بَلَّغَ عَنْ آبَائِهِ
allahumma wa kama ballagha `an aba’ihi
O Allah, as he conveyed on the authority of his fathers
مَا ٱسْتُوْدِعَ مِنْ أَمْرِكَ وَنَهْيِكَ
ma istudi`a min amrika wa nahyika
all Your orders and prohibitions that were deposited with him,
وَحَمَلَ عَلَىٰ ٱلْمَحَجَّةَ
wa hamala `ala almahajjati
directed (people) to the clear course,
وَكَابَدَ أَهْلَ ٱلْعِزَّةِ وَٱلشِّدَّةِ
wa kabada ahla al`izzati walshshiddati
and had to encounter the people of authority and persecution
فِيمَا كَانَ يَلْقَىٰ مِنْ جُهَّالِ قَوْمِهِ
fima kana yalqa min juhhali qawmihi
while he was facing troubles from the ignorant people,
رَبِّ فَصَلِّ عَلَيْهِ
rabbi fasalli `alayhi
so, O Lord, bless him
أَفْضَلَ وَأَكْمَلَ
afdala wa akmala
with the most favorite and most perfect
مَا صَلَّيْتَ عَلَىٰ أَحَدٍ
ma sallayta `ala ahadin
blessings that You have ever conferred
مِمَّنْ أَطَاعَكَ وَنَصَحَ لِعِبَادِكَ
mimman ata`aka wa nasaha li`ibadika
upon any one who obeyed You and wished well for Your servants.
إِنَّكَ غَفوُرٌ رَحِيمٌ
innaka ghafurun rahimun
You are verily All-forgiving, All-merciful.
Source: Duas.org