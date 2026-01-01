Attaining the State of Piety: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:133)

Shafaqna – Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:133)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Attaining the State of Piety

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَسَارِعُوا إِلَىٰ مَغْفِرَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا السَّمَاوَاتُ وَالْأَرْضُ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ ‎﴿١٣٣﴾‏

3:133 And hasten to forgiveness from your Lord and a garden as wide as the heavens and earth, prepared for the righteous.

Commentary: The Qur’an, through numerous verses, outlines the path to attaining the state of God-consciousness (taqwā) embodied by the muttaqīn (the God-conscious). Among its key elements are sincere worship and devotion, inner discipline and self-restraint, and the pursuit of knowledge, reflection, and repentance.

The verse above highlights one of the essential aspects of attaining a high level of God-consciousness: hastening toward deeds that lead to Allah’s mercy rather than delaying or becoming complacent. It states: “And hasten to forgiveness from your Lord (وَسَارِعُوا إِلَىٰ مَغْفِرَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ) and a Garden as wide as the heavens and the earth (وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا السَّمَاوَاتُ وَالْأَرْضُ), prepared for the righteous (أُعِدَّتْ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ).”

The word maghfirah (مَغْفِرَة) means “forgiveness” and, in this context, refers to the righteous deeds—some of which are described in the subsequent verses—that lead to divine forgiveness.

It should be noted that the term “width” in this verse does not refer to a precise geometric measurement (as opposed to length) but rather conveys a sense of vastness and immensity.[1]

A similar theme appears in Surah Al-Ḥadīd (57:21), which states:

‏ سَابِقُوا إِلَىٰ مَغْفِرَةٍ مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَجَنَّةٍ عَرْضُهَا كَعَرْضِ السَّمَاءِ وَالْأَرْضِ أُعِدَّتْ لِلَّذِينَ آمَنُوا بِاللَّهِ وَرُسُلِهِ …‎﴿٢١﴾‏

57:21 Race toward forgiveness from your Lord and a Garden whose width is like the width of the heavens and earth, prepared for those who believed in Allah and His messengers.

The words Sāriʿū (سَارِعُوا) and Sābiqū (سَابِقُوا) both urge promptness in performing good deeds; however, they differ in their linguistic nuance and contextual usage:

Sāriʿū (Hastening/Speed): Refers to acting quickly and without delay on an individual level. One may hasten independently, without the presence of others.

Refers to acting quickly and without delay on an individual level. One may hasten independently, without the presence of others. Sābiqū (Racing/Competing): Implies competition among multiple individuals. It conveys not only speed but also the desire to excel and surpass others in doing good.

[1] Tafsīr-e Nemūneh, Vol. 3, P.112