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Etihad Airways seeks to expand its widebody fleet

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Shafaqna English– The CEO of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, stated in an interview that the Middle Eastern carrier is ordering more widebody planes, as it expects to operate 8% more flights by June 15 than it did a year earlier.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international summit of airline chief executives in Brazil on Saturday(6 Jun 2026), he mentioned that the Abu Dhabi-based airline is acquiring widebody planes numbering in the double digits, though he declined to elaborate.

Neves stated that Etihad is restoring its flight operations after cutting them in March, due to the regional escalation of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which led to higher fuel costs.

Source: Reuters

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