Guterres: UN continued to expand essential services despite declining development funding

Shafaqna English- Despite declining development funding, United Nations has continued to make a meaningful impact in key areas, worldwide, António Guterres said.

Writing on X on Saturday, June 6, Guterres said that while financial resources for development are shrinking, humanitarian needs continue to grow, leaving millions of people dependent on basic assistance.

The UN chief also stressed the importance of strengthening “effective multilateralism,” saying that international cooperation must produce tangible and visible results in people’s daily lives.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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