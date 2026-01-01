Andreeva became French Open champion

Shafaqna English– Mirra Andreeva became the youngest French Open champion in more than 30 years on Saturday(6 Jun 2026) after dispatching surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2, announcing herself as the newest member of women’s tennis’s elite.

Having long been viewed as one of the sport’s brightest future stars, the 19-year-old Russian made good on that promise on the biggest stage, winning her first Grand Slam and joining the elite group of current major champions headed by Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff.

Source: Reuters

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