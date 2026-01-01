English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

Andreeva became French Open champion

0

Shafaqna English– Mirra Andreeva became the youngest French Open champion in more than 30 years on Saturday(6 Jun 2026) after dispatching surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2, announcing herself as the newest member of women’s tennis’s elite.

Having long been viewed as one of the sport’s brightest future stars, the 19-year-old Russian made good on that promise on the biggest stage, winning her first Grand Slam and joining the elite group of current major champions headed by Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Zverev on the brink of his first Grand Slam

asadian

Russian tennis player becomes French Open finalist

asadian

Shnaider knocks out Sabalenka

asadian

Shock departure of former winner at Roland Garros

asadian

Roland Garros: Early farewell for Coco Gauff

asadian

Sabalenka suffers loss at Italian tennis event

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.