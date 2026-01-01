NBA: Game 3 of finals amidst heavy security

Shafaqna English– On Monday(8 Jun 2026), fans arriving at Madison Square Garden will face road closures, bag restrictions, and a series of security checkpoints, as President Donald Trump heads to downtown Manhattan to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the odds, the Knicks have established a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series, securing two victories on the road as the Spurs’ highly anticipated French star Victor Wembanyama has fallen short of expectations in the championship series.

Source: Reuters

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