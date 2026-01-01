English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Featured 1Sports

NBA: Game 3 of finals amidst heavy security

0

Shafaqna English– On Monday(8 Jun 2026), fans arriving at Madison Square Garden will face road closures, bag restrictions, and a series of security checkpoints, as President Donald Trump heads to downtown Manhattan to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the odds, the Knicks have established a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series, securing two victories on the road as the Spurs’ highly anticipated French star Victor Wembanyama has fallen short of expectations in the championship series.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pope Leo: Emphasis on hearing world’s cries for peace

asadian

NBA: Knicks also secured win in Game 2

asadian

Risks facing World Cup reporters & fans in US

asadian

Adoption of anti-war resolution on Iran by house

asadian

Trump faces new challenge

asadian

AI rally lifts Asian stock markets

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.