Rare parrot of Indonesia sighted

Shafaqna English– Over the last hundred years, the Blue-fronted Lorikeet had been one of Indonesia’s most mysterious birds, known only from a single photograph taken in 2014 and a few preserved specimens in museums, with a faint hope remaining that it hadn’t gone extinct.

After several days of trekking through jagged limestone, swarms of biting insects, and rugged mountain terrain, a glimpse of green feathers near the summit of Buru’s highest mountain revealed that this strikingly colorful parrot was still alive.

Source: Reuters

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