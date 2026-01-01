APCR reports 46 anti-Muslim hate crimes around Eidul-Adha in India

Shafaqna English- The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has documented 46 incidents of violence, intimidation, hate speech and harassment targeting Muslims across India between May 11 and May 29.

These hate crime incidents are alleged to be a sharp spike in communal hostility around Eid ul-Adha.

30 of the 46 incidents were linked to Eid ul-Adha, with Muslims facing restrictions, threats, surveillance, protests and attacks related to animal sacrifice, cattle transportation and Eid prayers.

APCR said the pattern of incidents points to a broader environment of intimidation surrounding the exercise of Muslim religious practices during the festival.

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) has documented 46 incidents of violence, intimidation, hate speech and harassment targeting Muslims across India between May 11 and May 29.

These hate crime incidents are alleged to be a sharp spike in communal hostility around Eid ul-Adha.

30 of the 46 incidents were linked to Eid ul-Adha, with Muslims facing restrictions, threats, surveillance, protests and attacks related to animal sacrifice, cattle transportation and Eid prayers.

APCR said the pattern of incidents points to a broader environment of intimidation surrounding the exercise of Muslim religious practices during the festival.

Sources: Maktoob Media

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