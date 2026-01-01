UAE halal cosmetics market set to reach $5.3 Billion by 2033

Shafaqna English- The UAE halal cosmetics market is expected to more than triple in value over the next decade, driven by growing demand for ethical, clean, and faith-based beauty products, according to a new industry report, according to Trader.

The United Arab Emirates’ halal cosmetics sector is projected to expand from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $5.31 billion by 2033, reflecting strong consumer interest in products that combine religious compliance, ingredient transparency, and sustainability.

According to market research firm Renub Research, the sector is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.35% between 2025 and 2033. The trend is being fueled by rising awareness of clean beauty standards, increasing demand for cruelty-free and ethically sourced products, and broader acceptance of halal-certified cosmetics among both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers.

The UAE’s position as a regional beauty and retail hub has further strengthened market growth. Major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract international beauty brands and local innovators, while government initiatives supporting the halal economy have enhanced consumer confidence and industry investment.

Analysts say younger consumers are playing a critical role in shaping demand. Millennials and Generation Z shoppers increasingly prioritize transparency, sustainability, and ethical business practices when choosing beauty products. Social media platforms and influencer marketing have also accelerated awareness of halal-certified brands across the region.

The rapid growth of e-commerce is another key driver, enabling consumers to access a wider range of halal beauty products through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Despite strong growth prospects, the industry faces challenges, including the lack of universally recognized halal certification standards and higher production costs associated with maintaining halal-compliant supply chains and manufacturing processes.

Industry experts believe continued innovation, premium product development, and greater standardization of certification systems will be essential to sustaining the sector’s long-term growth and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global market for halal beauty products.

Source: Trader

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