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Iraq aims to boost non-oil revenues to 46%

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Shafaqna English- The Prime Minister’s Advisor for Financial Affairs, Mazhar Saleh, emphasised on Friday that the government’s focus is on economic diversification to achieve Iraq’s long-term development objectives.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Saleh detailed that the plan involves creating a comprehensive link between reforming the structure of non-oil revenues within the national financial framework and expanding non-oil GDP.

The targeted goal, called ‘Iraq 2035,’ was established by the Iraqi cabinet in May and includes public finance reforms along with social market economy strategies, fostering a gradual shift in the economy, Saleh said.

Sources: Iraqi News 

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