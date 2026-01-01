Medina: Prophet’s Mosque Library now open to Hajj pilgrims

Shafaqna English- The Prophet’s Mosque Library has welcomed pilgrims arriving in Madinah after Hajj, providing international visitors with access to its extensive collections and educational programs in a peaceful environment.

As one of the oldest endowed libraries in the Islamic world, it functions as a historic repository of knowledge for researchers, students, and scholars.

The main library is situated on the mosque’s western side near staircase 10, while dedicated areas for female researchers are located on the northern side near gate 24 and on the northwestern side near gate 12.

Sources: Aran News

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