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Stress in families of US military personnel

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Shafaqna English– It has been fourteen weeks since President Donald Trump gave the order to strike Iran, and the U.S. military is now adapting to a strange conflict situation — neither an all-out war nor anything close to peace.

Aboard ships and at bases across the Middle East, American troops — some of whom are still healing from wounds — find themselves in a situation where firefights with Iran occur every few days, while the Navy maintains a blockade of Iranian ports.

Back home, the Pentagon is hurrying to ramp up production of exhausted ammunition supplies, as military families deal with the strain of unexpectedly long deployments.

Source: Reuters

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