Stress in families of US military personnel

Shafaqna English– It has been fourteen weeks since President Donald Trump gave the order to strike Iran, and the U.S. military is now adapting to a strange conflict situation — neither an all-out war nor anything close to peace.

Aboard ships and at bases across the Middle East, American troops — some of whom are still healing from wounds — find themselves in a situation where firefights with Iran occur every few days, while the Navy maintains a blockade of Iranian ports.

Back home, the Pentagon is hurrying to ramp up production of exhausted ammunition supplies, as military families deal with the strain of unexpectedly long deployments.

Source: Reuters

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