Airline profit decline in 2026

Shafaqna English– On Sunday(7 Jun 2026), the global aviation industry cut its profit forecast for 2026 by nearly 50%, attributing the reduction to the Middle East conflict, which has increased fuel prices, disrupted vital flight routes, and highlighted how vulnerable the sector is due to its low profit margins.

According to its annual report, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents over 370 airlines—responsible for roughly 85% of global air traffic—now forecasts that the industry’s combined net profit for 2026 will reach $23 billion. This figure is significantly lower than the earlier estimate of about $41 billion and also below the $45 billion recorded in 2025.

Source: Reuters

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