Iran’s national football team reaches Tijuana

Shafaqna English– Early on Sunday(7 Jun 2026), Iran’s national soccer team touched down in Tijuana before playing three World Cup matches in the United States. This comes as ongoing tensions have transformed the world’s biggest sporting event into a soft-power struggle between the rival nations.

The team landed in the Mexican city just after five in the morning (1200 GMT), located across the border from San Diego, following an overnight flight from Turkey where they had spent the last three weeks training.

When the team’s bus departed from Tijuana airport, it made a brief stop so that federation members could wave to roughly 20 fans who were holding Iranian flags. A security cordon of military personnel and police accompanied the team from the airport to the Marriott hotel, where they will be based.

Source: Reuters

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