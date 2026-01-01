OIC: Building greener future for all humanity

Shafaqna English– On the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, which is celebrated every year on June 5, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stands with the global community. The OIC restates its firm dedication to creating a future that is greener, safer, healthier, and more sustainable for all people.

This year’s slogan, “Climate Action,” represents a worldwide call to action, encouraging efforts to tackle the effects and harms of climate change, speed up environmental progress, and promote sustainable urban systems that can cope with growing environmental challenges.

Source: OIC

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