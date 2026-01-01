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Impact of Iran war on shopping patterns in US

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Shafaqna English– According to retail analysts and corporate executives, American consumers have continued spending money even after the Iran war caused fuel prices to rise. However, many shoppers are now re-evaluating both what products they purchase and where they make those purchases.

The shifts in behavior that have been noticed so far are small, including changes in gasoline buying habits and fewer trips to clothing and furniture stores. These changes are also not uniform across different groups of people.

In recent conference calls with analysts, executives from major American companies such as Walmart, McDonald’s, and Dollar General pointed to both overall consumer resilience and noticeable spending reductions among lower-income shoppers.

Source: Apnews

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