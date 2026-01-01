China’s robotics revolution

Shafaqna English– Humanoid robots manufactured in China are generating significant attention due to their capabilities, which include performing backflips, managing traffic, and even brewing coffee. Meanwhile, the companies behind these robots are looking for ways to grow their presence and take control of the market.

According to robot manufacturers in China, they have received thousands of orders from both government entities and private companies for humanoid robots capable of tasks like sorting packages at postal centers.

This comes as the country looks for solutions to deal with an aging population and increasing labor expenses. Nevertheless, some experts believe that the demand for humanoids is not keeping up with the production capacity.

Source: Apnews

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