Fragile comeback of oil

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), oil prices gained about 1%, moving away from the lowest level in seven weeks recorded the previous day. The drivers of this increase were fresh U.S. military strikes against Iran, along with market data showing another large reduction in U.S. crude stockpiles.

In a fresh move that threatens to unravel the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, U.S. military forces carried out strikes against Iran after Donald Trump’s pledge on Tuesday to respond to the downing of an Apache helicopter overnight.

The price of Brent crude futures rose 83 cents (0.9%) to $92.29 per barrel. At the same time, U.S. benchmark WTI crude climbed 68 cents (0.8%) and settled at $88.97.

Source: Reuters

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