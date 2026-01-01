Dollar awaits inflation data

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), despite U.S. strikes against Iran, the dollar was unchanged against its major counterparts. Investors were also waiting for important U.S. inflation figures to get a clue about the future path of Federal Reserve policies.

Following Donald Trump’s remarks that Iran had downed a U.S. Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military carried out strikes against Iran on Tuesday(9 Jun 2026). These events dashed hopes for peace between the two countries and further destabilized the fragile ceasefire. Nevertheless, Trump dismissed the incident as trivial, telling The Wall Street Journal it “wasn’t a big deal” and emphasizing that “the pilot is fine.”

Source: Reuters

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