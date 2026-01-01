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Possible return of debt’s safe-haven role amid inflation

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Shafaqna English– Bonds failed to protect investors during the Iran war. Now, some fund managers say this situation may be on the verge of changing, with debt ready to regain its safe-haven role provided that inflation begins to hurt economic growth.

Global stocks, which fell during the first few weeks of the war, have rebounded to near all-time highs, driven by enthusiasm over AI and corporate earnings. Meanwhile, sovereign bonds have been severely hit by fears of a prolonged rise in inflation, which has pushed government borrowing costs to multi-year highs and, in some cases, record levels.

Source: Reuters

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