NASA reveals Artemis four-astronaut team

Shafaqna English– NASA’s next Artemis mission — a spacecraft docking demonstration in Earth orbit next year — will test the lunar landers built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin in space for the first time. On Tuesday(9 Jun 2026), NASA introduced the crew for this mission: three U.S. astronauts and one Italian astronaut.

At a ceremony in Houston, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman named U.S. astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio, and Randy Bresnik, along with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano of Italy, as the crew for the Artemis III mission. The launch is scheduled for late next year, though no specific date has been announced yet.

Source: Reuters

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