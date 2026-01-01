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Medical equipment shortage in Congo

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Shafaqna English– According to more than a dozen doctors, humanitarian workers, and public health officials, nearly a month into one of the largest Ebola outbreaks in history, medics in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are facing serious difficulties in securing basic equipment to protect themselves and prevent further disease transmission.

Although major donors are increasing their funding, the scale of the outbreak, reductions in pre-positioned supplies due to aid cuts, and logistical challenges have led to shortages and driven up the cost of personal protective equipment.

Source: Reuters

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