AI testing in space

Shafaqna English– Two individuals who attended pre-IPO investor briefings reported that SpaceX executives stated the company is targeting late 2027 for initial in-space AI computing demonstrations, ahead of the “as early as 2028” deployment date mentioned in its IPO filing.

The effort to develop orbital compute is key to SpaceX’s long-term investor pitch. The company states in its IPO filing that it is “the only company with a commercially viable path to building orbital AI compute at scale.”

The company has requested regulatory permission to deploy up to one million satellites designed for space-based data centers.

Source: Reuters

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