Study finds link between soil fertility and national IQ scores

Shafaqna English- A new study published in Scientific Reports has identified a significant geographical association between soil fertility and average national intelligence scores, suggesting that soil quality may indirectly influence cognitive development through its impact on nutrition, according to PsyPost.

Researchers led by soil scientist Sabit Erşahin of Iğdır University in Türkiye analyzed data from 126 countries and found a statistically significant correlation between soil fertility and average national IQ levels.

Using a newly developed Soil Fertility Index (SFI), which combines dominant soil types and soil pH values, the study examined how environmental conditions relate to cognitive outcomes on a global scale. The results revealed a moderate positive correlation, indicating that soil fertility accounted for approximately 34% of the variation in national IQ scores among the countries analyzed.

According to the findings, regions characterized by nutrient-poor soils—particularly tropical areas with highly weathered and acidic soils—tended to record lower average IQ scores. In contrast, countries across North America, Europe, and parts of Northern Asia, where fertile soils are more common, generally showed higher intelligence averages.

The researchers argue that soil quality influences the availability of essential micronutrients such as iron, zinc, and iodine, which play critical roles in brain development and cognitive function. Long-term deficiencies in these nutrients are known to impair learning and neurological development, especially during childhood.

However, the study’s authors caution against interpreting the results as evidence of a direct causal relationship. They emphasize that intelligence is shaped by a complex combination of factors, including education, healthcare, socioeconomic conditions, culture, nutrition, governance, and genetics.

The study concludes that soil fertility may represent an overlooked environmental factor in human development, while stressing that further research is needed to determine whether the observed relationship reflects a causal mechanism or a broader geographical pattern.

Source: PsyPost

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