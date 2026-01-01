Recommended Amaal for Eid Al-Mubahala [Audio]

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعالَمِينَ‌ فاطِرِ السَّماواتِ وَ الْأَرْضِ‌ وَ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي‌ لَهُ ما فِي السَّماواتِ وَ الْأَرْضِ‌ Alhamdu lillahi rabbi-l-alamin, fatiri-s-samawati wa-l-ard, wa-l-hamdu lillahi-lladhi lahu ma fi-s-samawati wa-l-ard. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, Originator of the heavens and the earth. And praise be to Allah, to Whom belongs whatever is in the heavens and the earth.

وَ الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي خَلَقَ السَّماواتِ وَ الْأَرْضَ وَ جَعَلَ الظُّلُماتِ وَ النُّورَ Wa-l-hamdu lillahi-lladhi khalaqa-s-samawati wa-l-arda wa jaala-z-zulumati wa-n-nur. And praise be to Allah, Who created the heavens and the earth and made the darkness and the light.

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ الَّذِي عَرِّفْنِي مَا كُنْتُ بِهِ جَاهِلًا وَ لَوْ لَا تَعْرِيفُكَ إِيَّايَ لَكُنْتُ مِنَ الْهَالِكِينَ Alhamdu lillahi-lladhi arrafani ma kuntu bihi jahila, wa law la tarifuka iyyaya lakuntu mina-l-halikin. Praise be to God who taught me what I was ignorant of. Were it not due to Your Teaching, I would have been of the ruined ones.

إِذْ قُلْتَ وَ قَوْلُكَ الْحَقُ‌ قُلْ لا أَسْئَلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ أَجْراً إِلَّا الْمَوَدَّةَ فِي الْقُرْبى‌ فَبَيَّنْتَ لِيَ الْقَرَابَةَ Idh qulta wa qawluka-l-haqq: “Qul la as’alukum alayhi ajran illa-l-mawaddata fi-l-qurba”, fa-bayyanta liya-l-qarabah. When You said—and indeed Your word is the truth—”Say, ‘I do not ask you for any reward for it except love for my near of kin,'” and thus You made clear to me who the near of kin are.

وَ قُلْتَ‌ إِنَّما يُرِيدُ اللَّهُ لِيُذْهِبَ عَنْكُمُ الرِّجْسَ أَهْلَ الْبَيْتِ وَ يُطَهِّرَكُمْ تَطْهِيراً Innama yuridu-llahu liyudhhiba ankumu-r-rijsa ahla-l-bayti wa yutahhirakum tathira. And You said: “Allah only wishes to remove all abomination from you, O members of the Family, and to purify you with a thorough purification.”

فَبَيَّنْتَ لِيَ الْبَيْتَ بَعْدَ الْقَرَابَةِ ثُمَّ قُلْتَ وَ قَوْلُكَ الْحَقُّ بِتَفَضُّلِكَ عَلَى خَلْقِكَ وَ أَرَدْتَ مَعْرِفَتَهُمْ بِالْبَيْتِ وَ الْقَرَابَةِ Fa-bayyanta liya-l-bayta bada-l-qarabati thumma qulta wa qawluka-l-haqqu bi-tafaddulika ala khalqika wa aradta marifatahum bi-l-bayti wa-l-qarabah. Thus You clarified for me the “Family” after clarifying the “near of kin”. Then You said—and Your word is the truth through Your grace upon Your creation, intending for them to recognize them through the Family and kinship:

فَقُلْتَ وَ قَوْلُكَ الْحَقُ‌ فَقُلْ تَعالَوْا نَدْعُ أَبْناءَنا وَ أَبْناءَكُمْ وَ نِساءَنا وَ نِساءَكُمْ‌ وَ أَنْفُسَنا وَ أَنْفُسَكُمْ ثُمَّ نَبْتَهِلْ فَنَجْعَلْ لَعْنَتَ اللَّهِ عَلَى الْكاذِبِينَ‌ مِنْ بَعْدِ ذَلِكَ Fa-qulta wa qawluka-l-haqq: “Faqul taalaw nadu abna’ana wa abna’akum wa nisa’ana wa nisa’akum wa anfusanda wa anfusakum thumma nabtahil fanaj’al lanata-llahi ala-l-kadhibin” min badi dhalik. You said—and Your word is the truth—”Say, ‘Come, let us call our sons and your sons, our women and your women, ourselves and yourselves, then let us pray fervently and invoke the curse of Allah upon those who lie'” after that.

فَلَكَ الشُّكْرُ يَا رَبِّ وَ لَكَ الْمَنُّ حَيْثُ هَدَيْتَنِي وَ أَرْشَدْتَنِي حَتَّى لَمْ يَخْفَ عَلَيَّ الْأَهْلُ وَ الْبَيْتُ وَ الْقَرَابَةُ حَتَّى عَرَّفْتَنِي نِسَاءَهُمْ وَ أَوْلَادَهُمْ وَ رِجَالَهُمْ Fa-laka-sh-shukru ya rabbi wa laka-l-mannu haythu hadaytani wa arshadtani hatta lam yakhfa aliya-l-ahlu wa-l-baytu wa-l-qarabatu hatta arraftani nisa’ahum wa awladahum wa rijalahum. O Lord! Thanks to You, and to You belongs all favor since You guided me and directed me such that the Family, the Household, and the near of kin were not hidden from me, and You let me know their women, their children, and their men.

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَتَقَرَّبُ إِلَيْكَ بِذَلِكَ الْمَقَامِ الَّذِي لَا يَكُونُ أَعْظَمَ فَضْلًا لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَ لَا أَكْثَرَ رَحْمَةً بِمَعْرِفَتِكَ إِيَّاهُمْ وَ إِخْرَاجِهِمْ عَنِ الشُّبُهَاتِ فَلَوْ لَا هَذَا Allahumma inni ataqarrabu ilayka bi-dhalika-l-maqami-lladhi la yakunu azama fadlan lil-muminina wa la akthara rahmatan bi-marifatika iyyahum wa ikhrajihim ani-sh-shubuhati falaw la hadha… O my God! I seek nearness to You through that station, greater than which there is no bounty for the believers, nor a more abundant mercy, by granting me knowledge of them and extracting them from all doubts. Were it not for this—

الْمَقَامُ الْمَحْمُودُ الَّذِي أَنْقَذْتَنَا وَ دَلَلْتَنَا إِلَى اتِّبَاعِ الْمُحَقِّقِينَ مِنْ أَهْلِ بَيْتِ نَبِيِّكَ وَ عِتْرَتِهِ …al-maqamu-l-mahmudu-lladhi anqadhanā wa dalaltana ila-ttiba’i-l-muhaqqiqina min ahli bayti nabiyyika wa itratih, —this praised station by which You saved us and directed us to follow the verifiers from the Household of Your Prophet and his progeny,

الصَّادِقِينَ عَنْكَ الَّذِينَ عَصَمْتَهُمْ مِنْ لَغْوِ الْمَقَالِ وَ مَدَانِسِ الْأَفْعَالِ لِخَصْمِ أَهْلِ الْإِسْلَامِ وَ ظَهَرَتْ كَلِمَةُ أَهْلِ الْإِلْحَادِ وَ فِعْلِ أُولِي الْعِنَادِ as-sadiqina anka-lladhina asamtahum min laghwi-l-maqali wa madanisi-l-afali likhashmi ahli-l-islami wa zaharat kalimatu ahli-l-ilhadi wa fili uli-l-inad. the truthful ones on Your behalf, whom You protected from vain speech and the defilements of actions—the people of Islam would have been defeated, and the word of the people of heresy and the actions of the stubborn adversaries would have triumphed.

فَلَكَ الْحَمْدُ وَ الْمَنُّ وَ الشُّكْرُ عَلَى نَعْمَائِكَ وَ أَيَادِيكَ Fa-laka-l-hamdu wa-l-mannu wa-sh-shukru ala nama’ika wa ayadik. So to You belongs all praise, favor, and gratitude for Your bounties and Your continuous support.

اللَّهُمَّ فَصَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِ مُحَمَّدٍ الَّذِينَ افْتَرَضْتَ عَلَيْنَا طَاعَتَهُمْ وَ ثَبِّتْنَا بِالْقَوْلِ الَّذِي عَرَّفُونَا Allahumma fa-salli ala muhammadin wa ali muhammadini-lladhina ftaradta alayna taatahum wa thabbitna bi-l-qawli-lladhi arrafuna. O my God! Please bestow Your blessings on Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, those whose obedience You made incumbent upon us, and make us steadfast in the words they taught us.

وَ اجْزِ مُحَمَّداً وَ آلَهُ عَلَيْهِمُ السَّلَامُ مِنَّا أَفْضَلَ الْجَزَاءِ وَ أَدْخِلْنَا فِي شَفَاعَتِهِمْ دَارَ كَرَامَتِكَ يَا أَرْحَمَ الرَّاحِمِينَ Wa-jzi muhammadan wa alahu alayhimu-s-salamu minna afdala-l-jaza’i wa adkhilna fi shafaatihim dara karamatika ya arhama-r-rahimin. And reward Muhammad and his progeny (peace be upon them) from us with the best of rewards, and include us through their intercession in Your Abode of Nobility, O Most Merciful of the merciful.

اللَّهُمَّ هَؤُلَاءِ أَهْلُ الْكِسَاءِ وَ الْعَبَاءِ يَوْمَ الْمُبَاهَلَةِ وَ مَنْ دَخَلَ مِنَ الْإِنْسِ وَ الْمَلَائِكَةِ الْمُقَرَّبِينَ اجْعَلْهُمْ شُفَعَاءَنَا Allahumma ha’ula’i ahlu-l-kisa’i wa-l-aba’i yawma-l-mubahalati wa man dakhala mina-l-insi wa-l-mala’ikati-l-muqarrabina-jalhum shufaa’ana. O my God! These are the People of the Cloak and the Garment on the Day of Mubahala (Mutual Invocation), and whoever entered among humans and the near-stationed angels; please make them our intercessors.

أَسْأَلُكَ بِحَقِّ ذَلِكَ الْمَقَامِ أَنْ تَغْفِرَ لِي وَ تَرْحَمَنِي وَ تَتُوبَ عَلَيَ‌ إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ التَّوَّابُ الرَّحِيمُ‌ As’aluka bi-haqqi dhalika-l-maqami an taghfira li wa tarhamani wa tatuba alayya innaka anta-t-tawwabu-r-rahim. I ask You by the right of that station to forgive me, have mercy on me, and accept my repentance. Verily, You are the Ever-Relenting, the Merciful!

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أُشْهِدُكَ أَنَّ أَرْوَاحَهُمْ وَ طِينَتَهُمْ وَاحِدَةٌ وَ هُمُ الشَّجَرَةُ الَّتِي طَابَ أَصْلُهَا وَ أَغْصَانُهَا وَ أَوْرَاقُهَا Allahumma inni ushhiduka anna arwahahum wa tinatahum wahidatun wa humu-sh-shajaratu-llati taba asluha wa agsanuha wa awraquha. O my God! I take You as witness that their spirits and their essence are one, and they are the tree whose root, branches, and leaves are pure and wholesome.

اللَّهُمَّ فَارْحَمْنَا بِحَقِّهِمْ فَإِنَّكَ أَقَمْتَهُمْ حُجَجاً عَلَى خَلْقِكَ وَ دَلَائِلَ عَلَى مَا يُسْتَدَلُّ بِوَحْدَانِيَّتِكَ وَ بَاباً إِلَى الْمُعْجِزَاتِ بِعِلْمِكَ الَّذِي يَعْجِزُ عَنْهُ الْخَلْقُ غَيْرُهُمْ Allahumma fa-rhamna bi-haqqihim fa-innaka aqamtahum hujajan ala khalqika wa dala’ila ala ma yustadallu bi-wahdaniyyatika wa baban ila-l-mujizati bi-ilmika-lladhi yajizu anhu-l-khalqu ghayruhum. O my God! Please have mercy on us for their sake, for indeed You established them as proofs over Your creation, indicators pointing to Your Oneness, and a gateway to miracles through Your knowledge that creatures other than them are unable to attain.

وَ أَنْتَ الْمُتَفَضِّلُ عَلَيْهِمْ حَيْثُ أَقَمْتَهُمْ مِنْ بَيْنِ خَلْقِكَ وَ نَقَلْتَهُمْ مِنْ عِبَادِكَ فَجَعَلْتَهُمْ مُطَهَّرِينَ أُصُولًا وَ فُرُوعاً وَ مُبِيناً Wa anta-l-mutafaddilu alayhim haythu aqamtahum min bayni khalqika wa naqaltahum min ibadika fa-jaaltahum mutahharina usulan wa furuan wa mubina. And You are the One Who bestowed grace upon them, as You chose them from among Your creation and distinguished them from Your worshippers, making them pure in their roots, branches, and manifest station.

ثُمَّ أَكْرَمْتَهُمْ بِنُورِكَ حَتَّى فَضَّلْتَهُمْ مِنْ بَيْنِ أَهْلِ زَمَانِهِمْ وَ الْأَقْرَبِينَ إِلَيْهِمْ فَخَصَصْتَهُمْ بِوَحْيِكَ وَ أَنْزَلْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ كِتَابَكَ وَ أَمَرْتَنَا بِالتَّمَسُّكِ بِهِمَا Thumma akramtahum bi-nurika hatta faddaltahum min bayni ahli zamanihim wa-l-aqrabina ilayhim fa-khasasstahum bi-wahyika wa anzalta alayhim kitabaka wa amartana bi-t-tamassuki bihima. Then You honored them with Your Light so that You preferred them over the people of their era and those closest to them; You singled them out for Your revelation, sent down Your Book to them, and ordered us to adhere to both of them.

اللَّهُمَّ فَإِنَّا قَدْ تَمَسَّكْنَا بِكِتَابِكَ وَ بِعِتْرَةِ نَبِيِّكَ الَّذِينَ أَقَمْتَهُمْ لَنَا دَلِيلًا وَ عَلَماً وَ أَمَرْتَنَا بِاتِّبَاعِهِمْ Allahumma fa-inna qad tamassakna bi-kitabika wa bi-itrati nabiyyika-lladhina aqamtahum lana dalilan wa alaman wa amartana bi-ttiba’ihim. O my God! We indeed adhere to Your Book and to the Progeny of Your Prophet, whom You established for us as a guide and a sign, and ordered us to follow them.

اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّا قَدْ تَمَسَّكْنَا فَارْزُقْنَا شَفَاعَتُهُمْ حِينَ يَقُولُ الْخَاطِئُونَ‌ فَما لَنا مِنْ شافِعِينَ وَ لا صَدِيقٍ حَمِيمٍ‌ Allāhumma inna qad tamassakna fa-rzuqna shafaatahum hina yaqulu-l-khati’un: “Fama lana min shafi’ina wa la sadiqin hamim”. O my God! Indeed we adhere, so grant us their intercession on the Day when the wrongdoers will say: “So we have no intercessors, nor a warm friend.”