US stock market listing for Korean memory chip giant

Shafaqna English– According to two people familiar with the situation, SK Hynix intends to list its shares in the United States as early as August, as the South Korean memory chipmaker looks to take advantage of high demand for AI-related equities and expand its shareholder base.

A source familiar with the matter stated that the SEC is likely to give the green light to SK Hynix’s ADR listing application during the week beginning June 22.

As the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker and a major supplier to Nvidia, the company has been among the biggest winners of the AI surge, thanks to its strong position in high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI servers.

Source: Reuters

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