Chinese internet firm lays off contractors due to AI

Shafaqna English– Liu, a contractor based in Hangzhou working for a large Chinese internet company, said her employer started quietly laying off contractors in March, after requiring staff to use AI tools such as the AI agent OpenClaw — a tool that has been adopted extremely rapidly in China this year.

Although she is unaware of the full extent of the job cuts, her employer has also reduced hiring of recent graduates, as Chinese companies rush to implement AI systems.

Companies around the world are dealing with AI adoption challenges, but Chinese firms have a unique problem: the government in Beijing wants them to implement AI fast enough to transform productivity, yet not so fast or visibly that workers are pushed out in numbers that could threaten social stability.

Source: Reuters

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