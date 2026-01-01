RNA-based treatment against cancer

Shafaqna English– Therapies using the same mRNA technology that brought COVID-19 vaccines to market in unprecedented time have demonstrated lasting effectiveness against the deadly skin cancer melanoma, along with early signs of success in pancreatic and brain cancers that were once thought to be resistant to immune system attacks.

Even as U.S. officials issue contradictory messages about the benefits and safety of the technology, clear breakthroughs are being made in cancer vaccines — a field considered one of the fastest-growing in cancer research.

Over 130 studies centered on such efforts were presented at this month’s American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.

Source: Reuters

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