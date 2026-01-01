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Germany takes major stride for safe aviation

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Shafaqna English– A draft document seen by Reuters on Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) reveals that under a new 15-year strategy, Germany’s government aims to make the nation a leading center for sustainable, safe, and competitive aviation by cutting costs, boosting research, and speeding up the use of greener fuels.

The strategy, which is expected to be approved by the German cabinet on Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), lays out short- and medium-term measures for civil and military aviation, aiming to provide greater planning certainty for policymakers, companies, the military, and society.

The strategy additionally seeks to ready the industry for potential future crises and to render aviation more climate-friendly.

Source: Reuters

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