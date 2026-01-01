New Sydney airport to open after 10 years

Shafaqna English– After over a decade of planning, Sydney’s new A$5.6 billion ($3.6 billion) airport will welcome passengers in October, providing red-eye flight options from Australia’s largest city, since the current airport operates under a nighttime curfew.

The existing airport, which is situated nearer to Sydney’s central business district, is only permitted to handle takeoffs and landings between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. because of strict noise restrictions, which reduces airlines’ scheduling flexibility compared to other major Australian cities such as Melbourne.

Source: Reuters

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