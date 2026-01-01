Returning power from EVs to electrical grid

Shafaqna English– With a new software update, General Motors is allowing certain U.S. electric-vehicle owners to feed power back to the electric grid — another example of car companies seeking business opportunities in the energy sector.

The software update gives owners of GM’s system that allows an EV to power a home during a blackout a new feature: feeding electricity into the broader power grid. Nevertheless, it is uncertain whether this feature will be popular with drivers, who may also prefer to keep their vehicles charged.

Owners of the vehicle-to-home system would be able to sell electricity back to the utility during peak demand periods, with GM receiving a portion of those payments. According to a GM spokesperson, there are thousands of vehicle-to-home system users, though the spokesperson declined to give a specific figure.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com