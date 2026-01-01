Summit of global auto industry lies ahead for BYD

Shafaqna English– Following a steep decline in BYD’s share price, chairman Wang Chuanfu said on Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) that he anticipates the Chinese company will be the world’s largest automaker within five years, in an effort to reassure investors.

Having sold 4.6 million vehicles and secured the sixth position globally in 2025, BYD has struggled to revive growth, as its domestic sales were hurt by increasing competition from local peers over the last year.

“Within five years, BYD will truly become the world’s largest automaker in terms of scale,” Wang said, pointing to the company’s strong export performance and technological progress — including improvements in battery and fast-charging technologies — which he believes will drive growth both domestically and internationally.

Source: Reuters

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