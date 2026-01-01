New Guinea: Food crisis on Manus Island after volcanic eruption

Shafaqna English– Leaders of remote coastal communities on Manus Island said that large rafts of volcanic pumice from an undersea eruption in Papua New Guinea’s Bismarck Sea have obstructed boats, damaged fishing grounds, and raised concerns about food shortages.

NASA satellite data shows that the still-active eruption started on May 8 about 125 km (78 miles) southeast of the island, sending floating pumice and discolored water outward from the location.

Jayso James So-on, a local government official, said that villages along the coast were severely impacted and called for disaster response efforts from the provincial government.

Source: Reuters

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