India’s Bengal expels Muslim Bangladeshis

Raisul Islam stands under the blazing sun near a checkpoint in Hakimpur village, close to the border with Bangladesh in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, India.

His wife, Rebeka Khatun, 36, and their two sons, Riad, 14, and Jubair, 16, sit nearby in an unfinished building made of raw bricks and cement. The intense heat and humidity, combined with a lack of potable water, turn the cramped waiting area into a furnace.

The people inside are Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, labelled “illegal infiltrators,” and are held as part of a “detect, delete and deport” policy enacted by the state government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, which gained power in West Bengal only a month ago, launched this crackdown.

India shares a 4,096km (2,545 miles) border- the fifth-longest in the world- with Bangladesh. The Muslim-majority country has deep historical and cultural links with India, including a shared language spoken by millions of Muslims and Hindus on both sides and a long history of migration of mostly impoverished workers between what is now Bangladesh and Indian states like West Bengal and Assam.

Following its recent electoral victory in West Bengal, a state with nearly 100 million residents, the BJP government has ordered an intensified crackdown to identify undocumented Muslim migrants, along with plans to build “holding centres” to detain and deport them back to Bangladesh.