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Amnesty: Israel is conducting ethnic cleansing of West Bank Bedouins

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Shafaqna English– Amnesty International accused Israel on Wednesday of engaging in an “ethnic cleansing” campaign against Bedouin and herding communities in the West Bank, claiming these actions are aimed at speeding up the annexation of Palestinian territory. The organization’s new report highlights that rural Palestinian communities are suffering the most from Israeli settler violence and forced displacement. ‘Israeli authorities are advancing annexation through a state-led ethnic cleansing campaign targeting Bedouin and herding communities in the West Bank,’ the report states.

Source: Arab News 

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