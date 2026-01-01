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Infantino: Los Angeles to brace for global invasion of fans

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Shafaqna English– Speaking at a star-studded launch party for the World Cup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned Los Angeles on Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) that the city was about to be flooded with soccer fans from around the world.

In remarks ahead of this week’s opening games, Infantino said Los Angeles would serve as a global gathering point during the 48-team tournament, which kicks off Thursday(11 Jun 2026) in Mexico City, with Los Angeles hosting the first U.S. match on Friday(12 Jun 2026).

Source: Reuters

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