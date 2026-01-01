Afghanistan: Lack of hygiene in sale of street food in Kabul

Shafaqna English– Several Kabul residents have criticized the poor quality and lack of hygiene in the preparation and sale of street food.

According to them, many street food vendors do not wash their utensils with detergent throughout the day, instead only rinsing them with water, which can pose serious health risks to consumers.

They say that despite their health concerns, they are forced to eat street food due to difficult economic conditions and the lower cost of such meals. They add that they sometimes experience sore throats, stomach pain, and digestive discomfort after consuming these foods. Meanwhile, some physicians have warned about the health risks associated with eating street food. According to them, food prepared and stored under unsanitary conditions can lead to various infectious diseases and digestive disorders, and in severe cases can even be life-threatening.

Source: Hasht e Subh Daily

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