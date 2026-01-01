Gasoline costs caused US inflation to jump

Shafaqna English– The Middle East conflict pushed up the price of gasoline and other energy products, causing U.S. consumer inflation to accelerate at its quickest pace in three years in May and giving the Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates unchanged into 2027.

On Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% over the 12 months ending in May, marking the largest annual gain since April 2023.

Three straight months of large increases in the CPI pointed to rising strain on households, with signs that more people are dipping into savings to cover their expenses.

Source: Reuters

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