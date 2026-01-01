Unprecedented decline in Europeans’ trust in US

Shafaqna English– A survey published on Wednesday(10 Jun 2026) by the European Council on Foreign Relations found that just 11% of Europeans polled across 15 nations see the United States as an ally, marking a record low and a decline from 16% half a year earlier and 22% in November 2024.

Published before the G7 and NATO summits, the findings reveal Europe’s fading confidence in the United States as a reliable security ally.Across all surveyed nations, most respondents were uncertain whether the United States would come to their defense in the event of an attack.

Source: Reuters

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