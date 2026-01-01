Space boom comes at cost of lawsuits & green concerns

Shafaqna English– Although SpaceX’s rapid growth is creating jobs, attracting visitors, and drawing global attention, it is also sparking lawsuits, raising environmental concerns, and deepening divisions among the 1.4 million residents of the Rio Grande Valley.

SpaceX’s historic $1.75 trillion IPO on Friday(12 Jun 2026) will raise $75 billion, partly to move Starship from intermittent test launches to potentially weekly flights, and as a result, the pressures on residents around Starbase are set to intensify.

Tino Villarreal, the city commissioner of Brownsville — a city of 185,000 people bordering Starbase — said, “This company is literally shaking the earth,” referring to both the size of the workforce it aims to employ and the actual physical vibrations shaking the ground.

Source: Reuters

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