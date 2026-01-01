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Poll: American angst over AI dominating workforce

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Shafaqna English– A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that half of Americans are worried the rise of AI could lead to job loss for themselves or someone in their household, while also highlighting widespad concern over how rapidly the technology is being embraced.

The survey, conducted over six days and finished on Monday(10 Jun 2026), found that 53% of Americans felt that worry, and it was distributed quite evenly across participants by age, gender, and education level.

About 37% of respondents said they were not worried about this at all, while the remaining 10% were either unsure or chose not to answer the question.

Source: Reuters

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